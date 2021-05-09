Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.