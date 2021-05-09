Sharder (SS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $60.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00080808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.74 or 0.00776282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.47 or 0.09258285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

