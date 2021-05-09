Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Sells $43,531.19 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SMED opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.