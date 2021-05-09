Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE FOUR opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,957,051 shares of company stock valued at $275,561,945. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

