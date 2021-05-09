Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON AMYT opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of £299.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.17.
In other news, insider Ray Stafford purchased 300,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £600,200 ($784,165.14).
Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.