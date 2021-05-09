ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $31.39 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $366.51 million, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.