Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

