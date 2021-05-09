Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$726.14 million and a PE ratio of 25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$99.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

