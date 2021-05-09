Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Sig Combibloc Group alerts:

SCBGF opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63. Sig Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Sig Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sig Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.