Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82.

