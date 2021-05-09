Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. 1,918,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

