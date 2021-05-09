Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $592.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,010. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $303.79 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

