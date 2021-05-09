Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PHPPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Signify has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

