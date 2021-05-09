Silk Road Medical, Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silk Road Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 506,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,708.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,542. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

