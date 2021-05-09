Simple Software Solutions Hits One Day Volume of $747.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $463,024.04 and approximately $747.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,790,724 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

