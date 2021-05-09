Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $522,771.13 and approximately $78.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028607 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,789,028 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

