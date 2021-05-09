Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 64,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$237,164.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,220,425.77.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

