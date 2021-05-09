Small Love Potion Price Down 34.7% Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $81.97 million and $36.19 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00066887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00105559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.68 or 0.00794102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.06 or 0.09270497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

