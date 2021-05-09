Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

