Software Aktiengesellschaft (STWRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4432 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

