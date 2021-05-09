Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

