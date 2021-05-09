Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Trading 13.3% Higher

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 137,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 665,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.