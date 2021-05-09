Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.36.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.99. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$16.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

