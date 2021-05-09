Spinnaker Trust Buys 2,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

