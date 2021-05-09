Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Mondelez International by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

