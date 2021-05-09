Spinnaker Trust Invests $326,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.