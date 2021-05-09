Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in State Street were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

STT stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 128.97%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.