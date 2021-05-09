Spinnaker Trust Sells 267 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON opened at $228.79 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

