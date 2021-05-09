Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.68 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.