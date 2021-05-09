Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Shares of SRLP opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.