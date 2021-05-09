SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ SWTX opened at $73.36 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.92.
In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
