SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $73.36 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.