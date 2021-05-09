Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 1st

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:SII opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Sprott has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 60.69.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

