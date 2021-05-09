Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 4,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 128,967 shares.The stock last traded at $45.55 and had previously closed at $45.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,350.00%.

SII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.69.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

