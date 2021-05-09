Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

SII opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.69. Sprott has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 2,350.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after acquiring an additional 539,347 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Sprott by 172.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.