Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.79

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$57.79 and last traded at C$56.51, with a volume of 25135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sprott from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 43.48.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$38.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

