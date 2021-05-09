Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.870-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.87-2.00 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.