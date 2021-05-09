SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

Shares of SPXC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.58. 190,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

