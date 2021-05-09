SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,071. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

