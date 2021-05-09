SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,443. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$33.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

