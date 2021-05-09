St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,729 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 13.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,419,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.