St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,428,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.74. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $315.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

