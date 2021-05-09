St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.35. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.