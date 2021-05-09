St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 241 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $291.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.94. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

