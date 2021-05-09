Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SXI opened at $101.44 on Friday. Standex International has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

