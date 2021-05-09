State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $183.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

