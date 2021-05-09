State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.