State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,043 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

