State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,058 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

AFG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

