State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 552 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average is $237.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.