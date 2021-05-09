State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $55.86 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

